IDPH urges flu shots as COVID-19 continues to spread

IDPH also reported Tuesday that 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours out of 49,513 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate held steady at 3.4%. There have now been 305,011 cases of the disease in Illinois since the pandemic began.

On a regional basis, Region 1 in northwest Illinois continued to have the highest positivity rate, at 8.5%, as of Oct. 3, the most recent date for which data was available. Public health officials imposed additional mitigation efforts in that region effective Saturday, Oct. 3.

In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area across the border from St. Louis, the positivity rate stood at 6.7% on Oct. 3.

Enhanced mitigation measures in those regions will only be lifted when they reach an average positivity rate of 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Officials also reported an additional 32 confirmed virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,836 since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois. That means about 2.9% of those who have tested positive for the virus in Illinois have died, although the number of cases is likely understated as many can have the virus but be asymptomatic, meaning they would not get tested.