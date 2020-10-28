IHSA defies recommendations, will start basketball season on time

Only 50 people will be allowed in the gym, which includes players and coaches and will make it unlikely fans can attend games. And a media timeout will be taken around the halfway point of each quarter in order to allow players and officials a chance to catch their breath.

The decision whether to play or sit out will ultimately be up to local schools and their board members. Pritzker said that schools could face “legal liability” if they choose to contravene his and the IDPH’s wishes. That could include the loss of funding.

Asked about those comments, Anderson admitted that legal questions remain, but that he and the board simply felt they needed to press ahead with a basketball season if at all possible.

“We had two months of fall contact days within guidelines provided by IDPH,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if anyone could point to circumstances where cases were spiking because of that activity.

“A number of board members were hearing from parents in the areas they represent that this was hurting the kids. I get that we need to be concerned with COVID, but if there is a place we need to be competing, it’s in the schools where we can follow our guidelines.”