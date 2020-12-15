Illinois aims to boost flagging tech economy with public-private research network

DPI’s Chicago campus, in a development area called The 78, is scheduled to be completed by 2025. Most of the other hubs are situated on public university campuses and in existing structures and are scheduled to be operational over the next few years.

Hubs will have an established focus based on their region and the university that houses them. Focus areas include computing and data, food and agriculture, entrepreneurship and environment, and water.

An economic impact statement crafted by the Boston Consulting Group in late 2019 claims DPI and IIN will generate $198 billion in economic activity and create or fill 48,000 jobs over the next 10 years. The study says that by the 2029 fiscal year, the project will create or fill more than 9,500 jobs annually, with 4,500 of those going to individuals from underserved backgrounds.

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, who represents the Champaign area including UI’s flagship campus, pressed UI system witnesses on how effective their project would really be in cultivating tech talent in the state.

Rose cited a Wall Street Journal article discussing how the world’s largest tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft are creating six-month vocational programs that are meant to serve as a competing and equal credential to a four-year degree.