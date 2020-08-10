Illinois appeals court allows lawsuit challenging bond issues to move forward

“Tillman’s complaint sets forth a colorable reading of the Illinois Constitution that does not appear to be frivolous on its face,” the appellate court said. “While we express no opinion on the ultimate merits of Tillman’s claims, we conclude that the petition and complaint state reasonable grounds for filing suit.”

The court sent the case back to Sangamon County for reconsideration, although the state has the option of appealing to the Illinois Supreme Court. Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office did not immediately say whether it plans to appeal.

In a statement Monday, Moody’s Investor Service, one of three credit rating agencies that rate Illinois bonds, called the court’s decision “credit negative” for the state.

“We still view an ultimate ruling in favor of the plaintiff as highly unlikely, in view of the state's constitutional power to borrow for statutorily defined needs,” Moody’s said in Monday’s Credit Outlook. “Moreover, a court-ordered debt service disruption would harm bondholders and other parties, as well as the state’s capital market access, while providing comparatively little benefit to the plaintiff or other parties.”

Moody’s currently rates Illinois’ bonds as Bbb3 with a negative outlook, the lowest investment-grade rating available.