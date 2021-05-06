Illinois Attorney General responds to cybersecurity attack, audit warning

Raoul said his office has also set up a hotline for residents who may have concerns about the breach to receive answers to their questions while the investigation is ongoing. The hotline can be reached by calling 1-833-688-1949 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rep. Brad Halbrook, a Pana Republican, asked Raoul why his agency wasn’t properly prepared for and had not anticipated such a cybersecurity attack.

“I'm just curious what we're doing, why we didn't anticipate this, why we didn't have redundant systems in place to be ready to roll in case something happened like this?” Halbrook asked.

Raoul said, moving forward, his office has reached out to “internal IT experts” to improve its network and technology.

“I don't know what the satisfactory answer that you'd want to your question. But our staff, and I’m proud of my staff, have continued to work hard during a very difficult circumstance,” Raoul said.

Raoul was also asked about a state auditor general’s report released in February that found the attorney general’s office had not implemented adequate internal controls related to cybersecurity programs and practices.