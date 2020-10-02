Illinois committee looks at land use, gentrification, lingering effects of redlining

“If you ask people in neighborhoods that have been historically and systematically disinvested, what they want are the amenities that we all want,” Sutton said. “They want to be able to shop. They want to be able to walk in their neighborhood, they want their property values to go up. You can do that in a way in which people do not feel or are not explicitly excluded from that area.”

The committee also discussed the impact COVID-19 is having on Illinois renters who find themselves in an economic crisis due to the pandemic. With record levels of unemployment, more than 320,000 Illinois households could face eviction filings in January 2021 as a result of rent shortfalls, according to Illinois Housing Development Authority Executive Director Kristen Faust.

The next joint hearing on the topic of economic equity is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will feature representatives from banking and financial institutions to discuss racial inequities in the process.

The Thursday hearing mainly focused on historical background on the topics, rather than legislative recommendations or contemporary statistical data discussed in other ILBC-spurred hearings on early childhood education and sentencing reform.

