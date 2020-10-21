Illinois COVID-19 deaths, positivity rates, hospitalizations push new post-June highs

Pritzker said the state is “piloting their usage in several different settings in order to gather more data about their accuracy and sensitivity, and then adjusting our plan to achieve the maximum impact.”

Pritzker said local health departments can choose to distribute their tests where needed locally, including for schools, to first responders, at federally-qualified health centers, and to homeless service organizations.

He said the state would also use some of the tests to launch pilot testing programs in schools, long-term care facilities, state-owned veterans homes and possibly other locations.

Right now the number of tests producing positive COVID-19 results are increasing everywhere in Illinois.

Every region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan now has a test positivity rate of at least 7%, while four regions remain above the 8% threshold that triggers more state mitigations. These include Region 5 in Southern Illinois at 8.9%, Region 1 in northwest Illinois at 11.6%, Region 7 in Will and Kankakee counties at 8.7%, and Region 8 in DuPage and Kane counties at 9.2%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker noted Region 7 had less than 23% of intensive care unit beds open for COVID-19 surge capacity, while hospitalizations for COVID-19 were increasing statewide as well.