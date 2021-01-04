Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop; positivity rates increasing

There were 816 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, an increase of 18 from the day prior. That left 25.9% of ICU beds open statewide, while the seven-day average for ICU bed usage stood at 833. That was a decrease of 9.9%, or 92, from the prior seven-day period. It’s the fifth consecutive week that the average decreased.

COVID-19 patients occupied 471 ventilators as of Sunday, an increase of five from the day prior. The seven-day average for ventilator use stood at 479 as of Sunday, a decrease of 43, or 8.3%, from the previous seven-day period.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in an interview with Good Morning America last week that state officials will be monitoring the data closely to see if there is a spike after Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Thanksgiving was a much shorter holiday. We had the most tiny blip, almost insignificant. But with the Christmas and the New Year's, with that break being days, weeks actually, there's a lot of concern, especially as the fatigue is real,” Ezike said during the Dec. 29 interview.