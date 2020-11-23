Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate decreases as hospitalization growth slows

She said bed availability will be defined by the number of inpatient beds not in use that a hospital “attests can be staffed and ready for patient use within four hours.”

Intensive care bed usage pushed to a second-wave high as of Sunday night, with 1,206 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds. That left about 23% of the state’s staffable ICU beds unused.

Ventilator use on Sunday night shot to a high not seen since May 29, with 635 COVID-19 patients requiring the machines, an increase of 46 from the day prior.

“Let's lessen the burden on all of our hospital teams and we can do this by not spreading infection over the Thanksgiving holiday by wearing our mask, by watching our distance, by washing our hands and by getting our flu shots,” she said.

She said people should consider hosting Thanksgiving events virtually rather than in person.

“Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet,” she said. “People can still change their plans and change the outcome. We don't have to have super-spreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections instead of part of the plan to increase them.”