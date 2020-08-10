Illinois' COVID-19 rolling positivity rate over 4% for 5th straight day

Of those hospitalized, 352 were in intensive care units, which also represents an uptrend from pandemic lows when there were generally between 300 and 320 beds in use per day in mid-July. There were also 138 COVID-19-positive individuals on ventilators, which was also up from pandemic lows, although that number reached as high as 149 on July 29.

The positivity rates in the state’s 11 regions of the COVID-19 mitigation plan remained relatively steady as of Aug. 7, according to the IDPH website. The Metro East area near the Missouri border and Southern Illinois had positivity rates of 7.3% and 7.1%, respectively.

Other positivity rates ranged from 3% in eastern Illinois to 6.6% in Kankakee and Will Counties. Region 2 of the mitigation plan, which is the north-central region that includes Peoria and more than 20 surrounding counties, had a 5.3% positivity rate as of Aug. 7. That number had increased seven of the past 10 days, which is a warning level for virus spread, according to IDPH.

As of Friday, 13 of 102 counties in the state were at a warning level of the virus’ spread, including Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Saline and Union counties in Southern Illinois.

