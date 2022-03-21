Illinois EPA completes statewide sampling for PFAS in drinking water: Two local water systems tested above guidance levels

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced the organization has completed a statewide sampling to investigate the prevalence and occurrence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in finished drinking water at all community water systems (CWSs) in Illinois.

Illinois EPA began the investigation in the fall of 2020 and finished the sampling for 18 PFAS compounds in early 2022. Illinois EPA tested finished drinking water of 1,017 community water systems at 1,428 sample locations. This represents all operational sources of water for community water systems in the state.

Data gathered as part of the investigation will aid in the development of future Maximum Contaminant Level drinking water quality standards for PFAS.

PFAS chemicals are human-made and do not occur naturally in the environment. They have been used in a wide range of consumer products, industrial processes, and in some fire-fighting foams (called aqueous film-forming foam or AFFF).

Two local community water systems, Cairo and Rosiclare, showed PFAS levels that were above the guidance level of chemicals or at the red level. Chester showed chemicals at a lesser level or yellow level.

Overall, Illinois PFAS detections were found to be similar to other Midwest states. Of the 1,017 water systems sampled, 126 (or 12.4%) had confirmed PFAS detections. Of those 126 systems with detections, 120 systems had detections for Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and/or Perflurooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). Of the 126 systems that had confirmed PFAS detections, 68 (or 53.9%) of the systems’ detections are below health advisory guidance levels issued by Illinois EPA.

During the investigation, and in accordance with Illinois groundwater regulations, Illinois EPA also issued Health Advisories for six PFAS chemicals. They are listed with their non-enforceable standards, including: Perfluorononanoic acid, PFNA, 21; Perflurooctanesulfonic acid, PFOS, 14; Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid, PFBS, 2,100; Perfluorohexanesulfonic Acid, PFHxS, 140; Perfluorohexanoic Acid, PFHxA, 560,000; Perfluorooctanoic Acid, PFOA, 2.

Health Advisories are issued when there is a detection of a chemical substance or substances harmful to human health for which no numeric groundwater standards exist, and resampling confirms the presence in a community water supply well.

Cairo was found to have the following levels of chemicals in its surface water on July 15, 2021: PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic Acid) of 3.1, PFOS (Perflurooctanesulfonic acid) of 4.0. On June 8, 2021, Illinois EPA detected PFOA of 2.6 and PFOS of 3.1

In Rosiclare, the groundwater under direct influence of surface water had the following levels of chemicals on Nov. 10, 2021: PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic Acid) of 2.4, PFOS (Perflurooctanesulfonic acid) of 2.8, PFNA (Perfluorononanoic acid) of 3.6. On Sept. 9, 2021, the town’s water tested at PFOA of 2.2, PFOS of 2.4 and PFNA of 3.0.

Both Cairo and Rosiclare have water provided by Illinois American Water. On its website, it also lists Alton, East St. Louis, Granite City, Lincoln, Livingston, Pekin, Peoria and River Grange as having PFAS in their water.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Chester water showed PFOS (Perflurooctanesulfonic acid) of 2.3. Illinois EPA detected a level of 2.0 on Aug. 11, 2020. On July 8, 2021, there was no detections of chemicals.

Illinois EPA maintains a comprehensive webpage to inform the public about Illinois EPA’s Statewide PFAS Investigation, including background, exposures, health effects, minimum reporting levels for each of the 18 PFAS chemicals and regulatory status of these emerging contaminants. Community-specific data is also available on an interactive dashboard and map.

U.S. EPA established a federal Health Advisory for PFAS of 70 parts per trillion in 2016 but has taken no formal action to set drinking water standards.

Prior to proposing Illinois-specific maximum contaminant level for PFAS, additional work must be completed, including technical feasibility and economic reasonableness documents and studies. must be completed.

