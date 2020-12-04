Illinois GOP House members urge special session to handle jobless claim delays, fraud

Bennett said the lawmakers must begin with finding the facts and answers to outstanding questions.

“The problem is we're not getting the answers on why there are so many failures going on. We need to be able to figure out why the administration and IDES can't handle the job requirements. We know that COVID-19 has changed everything in so many ways, but we got to be able to respond,” Bennett said.

When asked about the dollar amount associated with fraudulent employment claims in Illinois, Bryant said they don’t have enough information to determine how much the state has paid out in fraud claims.

“We don't have an answer on the dollar amount because we're not sure yet on what is actual fraud, and what's being called fraud,” Bryant said. “How do we know what is fraudulent and what is real, until we're able to have some hearings on this and get some answers?”

Last month, IDES acting Director Kristin Richards spoke during Pritzker’s daily briefing to share how the agency has lessened the long delays that unemployment claimants have faced, by increasing IDES staff and implementing a “callback only” system, in which calls are returned in the order they are received.