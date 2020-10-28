Illinois GOP pushes back on Pritzker’s mitigation efforts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans haven’t been the only ones questioning data about bars and restaurants. Tuesday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, was interviewed on the PBS NewsHour where she said the mitigation plan there would effectively shut down one of the city’s major industries.

“Two-thirds of the people that are testing positive and are talking to our case investigators are telling us that they got it from somebody that they knew, and that they got it in a home or other social setting that's not in public,” Lightfoot said.

During a separate news conference, House Minority leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, presented data from DuPage County, which is part of Region 8, showing that most of the cases reported there were associated with long-term care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.

“And restaurants don't show up,” Durkin said. “Contact tracing during the month of October did not show one case that appears on their list of confirmed cases that came from restaurants.”

Rep. Brad Stephens, R-Rosemont, in suburban Cook County, also questioned the accuracy of the data that state and local health officials are using.