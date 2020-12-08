Illinois Gov. Pritzker touts promising COVID-19 vaccine data

Bonnie Blue, 68, of Chicago, who has suffered from severe asthma much of her life, was among the people who took part in clinical trials of that vaccine. She spoke at Tuesday’s briefing to encourage everyone to get the vaccine once it becomes available.

“For a person who has been on life support so many times, for me to take part in this trial was a huge risk, a risk that my family and friends were not happy that I was taking,” she said. “But I am here. I’m fine. I did not have horrible side effects from anything.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said it could take as long as a year for the vaccine to reach everyone in Illinois. She said the first priority will be health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

“We can only allocate the vaccine that we’re actually given, so we’re prioritizing those at greatest risk of exposure and severe illness,” Ezike said. “And then we will continue to move through those established priorities. I hope people will understand that yes, there will be people that get the vaccine before you, but we are hoping for everyone to get this vaccine in the coming year.”

Meanwhile, IDPH reported Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time in a month.