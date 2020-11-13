Illinois governor extends eviction moratorium, secretary of state to close driver facilities

“If someone has a heart attack tomorrow, that person is also going to want to have a bed in a hospital, and whether it's a COVID person in that bed or a flu person in that bed, that heart attack victim needs to have some care too and we need to make sure that going into these coming months, that everyone's going to have a bed to be cared for,” she said, noting that some hospitals are already canceling elective procedures to dedicate the staff and hospital beds for more dire needs.

As of Thursday night, there were 5,362 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 104 from the day prior. Of those hospitalizations, 990 were in intensive care unit beds and 488 were on ventilators. The hospital bed usage was the highest since the pandemic began, while the ICU bed usage was the highest since May 27 and ventilator usage was the highest since June 4.

“The situation we face now is increasingly dangerous for health care workers and hospital systems especially in every part of our state,” Pritzker said. “More Illinoisans are in the hospital battling COVID-19 now than we saw at our highest average in the spring. And, increasingly, we have regions at risk for potential ICU bed shortages and staffing shortages, as our case rates continue to rise.”