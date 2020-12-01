Illinois governor: If you traveled for Thanksgiving, quarantine and get tested for COVID-19

“This is the time to be extra careful with a surge of the virus expected,” he said, adding, “these next few weeks are a time to stay home as much as possible, assume you were exposed and assume more of your co-workers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask.”

That’s in an effort to keep the transmission curve as flat as possible as the state, nation and world await a vaccine. Pritzker said the state has now been told to expect 109,000 initial doses of a vaccine, although the number has fluctuated regularly. That would be able to treat 54,500 people, as each person needs two doses.

“Those vaccines, because of the limited numbers of them, will go almost all to health care workers and if there are enough then next to those in long-term care facilities, the staff and the residents,” Pritzker said, noting they could arrive this month if they gain Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the vaccine will not be mandatory and high-risk individuals will be prioritized, although the distribution plan will continue to evolve.