Illinois governor warns of record positivity rates as entire state triggers mitigations

SPRINGFIELD — All 11 of the state’s mitigation regions will face stricter COVID-19-based restrictions by Wednesday due to increasing positivity rates, while opposition grows from some bars, restaurants and other small businesses struggling during the pandemic’s economic downturn.

“The virus is spreading. And every region of the state is suffering from its insidious, invisible contagion,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“Nothing we can do will immediately reduce the positivity rates, or hospitalizations, but our resurgence mitigations are designed to have an impact over several weeks as long as everyone takes some responsibility for masking, social distancing and following the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines. Just like driving a car, when someone blows through a stoplight, they not only risk their own life, but also the lives of all the drivers around them. Right now, the stoplight is red. Please act accordingly.”

According to the governor, the past week was one of the worst single-week increases in regional positivity across the state since the spring, with none of the regions experiencing a decrease in their positivity rates.