Illinois launches statewide plan to boost monarch butterfly population

The decision also comes after the Trump administration’s changes to the Endangered Species Act, which could have an effect on the monarch.

The Center for Biological Diversity, an advocacy nonprofit organization and petitioner to have the monarch listed under the Endangered Species Act, is hoping to see the monarch federally protected, said Tara Cornelisse, a senior scientist with the organization’s Endangered Species Program. There have been good-faith efforts to increase milkweed and protect monarch habitat, Cornelisse said, but some efforts can be piecemeal or are stronger than others. “But with the listing, what it will do is it will really formalize the protection for the species.”

The center petitioned for the monarch because of the clear declines in populations and widespread habitat loss, she said. “So the story just keeps getting worse, and then of course there’s climate change on top of it all,” Cornelisse said.

For a wide-range species to be listed, you have to ask whether you can make the case that the species is imperiled in a significant portion of its range, she said. “And for the monarch, it’s no question.” Listing will give monarchs “a bigger seat at the table.”

Regardless of the listing decision, some think the monarch’s momentum will remain.