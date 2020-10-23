Illinois lawmakers push to reform state’s bail system

SPRINGFIELD — Some state lawmakers are looking to reform the cash bail system in Illinois, mainly by ending the use of money bonds as a factor in preventing a suspect’s release.

State Sen. Robert Peters and state Rep. Justin Slaughter, both Chicago Democrats, will attempt to end the use of money bonds by sponsoring a forthcoming, yet-to-be-filed bill known as the Pretrial Fairness Act.

In January, Gov. J.B. Pritzker put ending cash bail at the top of his administration’s criminal justice agenda for the year.

Bail is a set of conditions that can be set by the court that must be met in order to for a suspect to be released from custody before or after a conviction.

In Illinois, if a monetary bail is set, an individual in custody must pay 10% of the dollar amount set as a bond in order to be released. The state holds on to that 10% as collateral to encourage the defendant to return for their set court date. Failure to return on the set court date results in more legal penalties in addition to being responsible for paying the entire monetary bail set by the courts.

If the detainee cannot afford to pay that 10% bond, then they remain in custody until their trial date.