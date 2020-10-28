Illinois legislators discuss statewide police reforms

“We believe that the authority to mandate implementation should not be dependent on the will of the police department, but rather, certain reforms should be codified at the state with funding tied to police departments’ compliance,” she added.

Amy Campanelli, who serves as the Public Defender of Cook County, testified that despite body cameras already being mandated by the Chicago Police Department, her office has dealt with several recent cases where officers “blatantly violate their body worn camera policy.”

Campanelli called for the General Assembly to pass House Bill 2111, which would make it a felony for a member of law enforcement to turn off, or fail to turn on, their body camera. Preckwinkle and the ACLU also supported the bill in written testimony.

According to Campanelli, cases that involve body camera footage move through the legal system quicker thanks to an objective third-party view being available to prosecutors, judges and defense attorneys.