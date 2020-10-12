 Skip to main content
Illinois nears 9,000 COVID-19 deaths; test positivity rate and hospitalizations are up statewide
  • Updated
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday that an additional 53 people in the state had died of COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the statewide total to just under 9,000.

Illinois neared that grim milestone as the statewide test positivity rate inched above 4% for the first time since early September. From Saturday through Monday, IDPH reported a total of 8,374 new cases among 177,882 tests performed, making for a three-day test positivity rate of 4.7%.

positivity rates 1012

This graph shows the rolling seven-day positivity rate for tests completed starting on June 1. Illinois Department of Public Health data was used to calculate the averages.

The weekend numbers brought the statewide totals to 321,892 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and 8,997 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois.

Over the weekend, Illinois also saw its seven-day rolling average test positivity rate spike to levels it hadn’t seen in many weeks. For the past several weeks, that rate had been hovering between 3.5% and 4%, but on Monday it rose to 4.3%, the highest rate recorded since Sept. 3.

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jefferson County Monday

As of Sunday night, IDPH reported 1,764 people in Illinois were being hospitalized with COVID-19, including 377 patients who were in intensive care units, 153 of whom were on ventilators.

On a weekly average basis, those numbers are all up substantially from the prior week. Over the past seven days, IDPH reported an average of 1,752 COVID-19 patients hospitalized each day, up nearly 10% from the prior week. ICU usage was up more than 4.5%, to 388 per day, while ventilator usage, at an average of 154 per day, was up 2.7% from the prior week. 

Regional numbers

As of Friday, Oct. 9, the most recent date for which regional numbers are available, Region 1 in northwest Illinois continued to have the highest rolling average test positivity rate, at 9.7%. That number had risen in five of the past 10 days.

Region 1 continues to be under enhanced mitigation measures, which include a ban on indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants.

Region 6, in eastern Illinois, which includes the Urbana-Champaign metropolitan area, continued to have the lowest positivity rate largely due to the aggressive testing program being carried out on the main campus of the University of Illinois.

As of Friday, the region as a whole was showing a test positivity rate of only 2%. But if Champaign County, which accounts for an average of more than 11,000 tests per day, is taken out of the mix, the positivity rate for the rest of the region stood at 7.2%, less than one percentage point below the 8% threshold that can trigger enhanced mitigation measures.

IDPH has said that if the positivity rate for the region, even excluding Champaign County, goes above 8% for three consecutive days, Champaign County will be required to participate in enhanced mitigation efforts.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 94 1 60
Franklin 684 6 417
Gallatin 93 2 74
Hamilton 94 2 81
Hardin 42 0 33
Jackson 1352 24 1266
Jefferson 817 39 627
Johnson 279 0 173
Massac 129 2 77
Perry 370 16 337
Pope 30 1 15
Pulaski 198 1 161
Randolph 1077 14 980
Saline 470 6 281
Union 601 20 413
Williamson 1588 57 995
White 215 1 168

Region 5, in Southern Illinois, reported the second-highest positivity rate, at 7.5%, followed by Region 4, which includes the Metro East area, at 6.5%. Last week, state officials lifted enhanced mitigation efforts in that region because its average positivity rate had fallen below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Elsewhere in the state, average positivity rates ranged from 4.6% in Region 11, the city of Chicago, to 6.3% in Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com

