Illinois officials say COVID-19 outbreak slowing at LaSalle Veterans’ Home

The facility reported seven resident deaths on Nov. 11.

Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, asked Chapa LaVia whether she spoke to Gov. J.B. Pritzker about the deaths reported on Nov. 11 when she and Pritzker were together in Chicago for a Veterans Day event.

“We discussed it briefly. And, like I've said prior, (Pritzker) has been kept abreast of everything going on,” she said, adding that Pritzker called her later on in the week for an update on the situation at LaSalle.

In response to questions about the immediate response from state and local agencies to the outbreak, Hart said the LaSalle County Health Department is the first line of defense.

“(Local department of public health officials) are the people who actually notify IDPH of the outbreak and send updates to IDPH, and I cannot speak for the local health department. But I am aware that they provided extensive guidance to the La Salle Veterans’ Home in the very early days of the outbreak on a number of topics, including how to manage the cohorting of the residents, how to handle the PPE, etc. So there was an active intervention by the local health department in that very early phase,” Hart said.