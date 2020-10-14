Illinois officials urge caution during holidays as COVID-19 spike continues

The holiday season and the new guidance comes as all of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions are seeing increases in their positivity rates from a week ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at the news conference.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate increased for the 10th straight day to 4.6%, and hospitalizations for the virus increased to 1,974, their highest number since June 12. IDPH reported another 2,862 confirmed cases of the virus among 52,669 tests results reported over the previous 24 hours. The state reported 390 intensive care beds and 153 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Tuesday as well.

The state also reported another 49 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, driving the total casualty count since the pandemic began to 9,074 among 327,605 confirmed cases and more than 6.4 million test results reported.

Ezike was asked about “excess deaths,” or the number of deaths this year exceeding expected averages, which could number up to 12,842, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She said the numbers above the 9,074 death count could result from undiagnosed COVID-19 cases or unintended consequences.