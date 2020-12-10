Illinois on track to meet deadline for spending CARES Act funds

Meanwhile, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has not abated, and in fact the entire country is going through another surge of the disease that has been more severe than the initial wave in the spring, but Congress so far has been unable to agree on another relief package.

One bipartisan group in Congress recently unveiled a compromise plan that included some financial aid for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, as well as a limited liability shield to protect businesses from lawsuits by employees who contract the disease, a top priority for Republicans.

Continuing talks over that proposal, however, so far have not produced a deal, opening the possibility that no additional federal aid will be forthcoming at least until President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes office in January.

Asked during one of his recent daily briefings whether such a delay would hamper the state’s response efforts, Pritzker said Illinois probably has enough PPE stockpiled to last about 60 days while local health departments have enough for about 30 days.

“At least at the PPE level we, I think, have a pretty good situation. We think that that will hold us for now,” he said. “But we do think the federal government is going to have to step up. Look, there’s also going to be money needed going forward for vaccine distribution. There’s some available now but this is going to go on for some time now.”