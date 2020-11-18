Illinois presidential electors urge Trump-appointed GSA head to recognize Biden, Harris

The process was amended again in 1961 by the 23rd Amendment, which gives the District of Columbia the same number of electoral votes it would otherwise have if it were a state.

The Constitution also provides that each state will determine for themselves how their electors are chosen and allocated among the candidates. Today, most states, including Illinois, operate under a “winner-take-all” system, meaning the candidates with the most popular votes receive all of the state’s electoral votes.

The two exceptions are Maine and Nebraska, which award the two votes representing their U.S. Senate seats to the popular vote winner, but the others are awarded to the winner within each congressional district.

By federal statute, every state’s electoral college is required to meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year falls on Dec. 14.

In Illinois, state law requires the electors to meet at 10 a.m. that day, “in a room to be designated by the Secretary (of State) in the Capitol at Springfield in this State.”