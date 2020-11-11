 Skip to main content
Illinois records highest COVID-19 death count since May
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 145 people in the state had died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in May, while overall hospital usage in the state reached its highest level.

Those numbers were released one day after Illinois legislative leaders announced the cancellation of the fall veto session due to public health concerns amid the worsening pandemic. The session had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 17.

IDPH also reported 12,657 new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Tuesday out of 93,464 tests performed, for a single-day statewide positivity rate of 13.5%. The preliminary rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 12.5%.

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson and White counties Tuesday

As of late Tuesday night, 5,042 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a 6% increase over the previous day’s total and the largest number of hospitalizations due to the disease since April 28. Total hospital bed usage, including non-COVID patients, stood at 25,536, the highest at any point during the pandemic, leaving only 27% of the state’s total hospital capacity available.

Of those hospitalized, 951 were in intensive care units, accounting for a quarter of of all staffed ICU beds in the state, while 404 of those patients were on ventilators.

Hospital bed utilization was most severe in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 10, suburban Cook County, where only 21% of beds were available.

Meanwhile, Region 1, in northwest Illinois, continued to post the state’s highest test positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average rate there stood at 18.3% as of Nov. 8, the most recent data available. Region 7 stood at 17.7% while the other regions ranged from 11.8% in Southern Illinois to 14.7% in Region 8, which is Kane and DuPage counties.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 182 1 96
Franklin 1386 15 759
Gallatin 169 2 90
Hamilton 238 3 170
Hardin 78 0 49
Jackson 1944 27 1631
Jefferson 1349 44 1066
Johnson 525 0 307
Massac 232 2 111
Perry 671 16 485
Pope 48 1 28
Pulaski 288 1 198
Randolph 1639 22 1453
Saline 897 20 387
Union 871 21 562
Williamson 2561 67 1433
White 392 7 204

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

