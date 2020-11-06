Illinois releases contact tracing data as one-day COVID-19 caseload tops 10,000

“In August, the national case definition was changed so that an antigen test alone would be considered a probable case with the increased use of antigen tests,” Ezike said. “We will get more probable cases and we want to make sure that we capture all of those cases that are diagnosed via antigen test, similar to how the CDC does this, and similar to how other states are calculating this as well, so that we can show our actual true burden of disease here in Illinois.”

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois grew to 4,090, setting a second-wave high for the 12th straight day. Intensive care unit beds in use increased by 14 from the day prior to 786 as of Thursday night, while ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased by four from a day prior to 339.

The statewide seven-day rolling average case positivity rate shot up to 9.7%, tying its highest point since May 20.

Pritzker once again said further economic rollbacks could be on the horizon if the spread of COVID doesn’t slow, although he was once again not specific as to what they could entail.