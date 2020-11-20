Illinois reports another 126 COVID-19 deaths as Tier 3 mitigations take effect

Moving forward, she said, “we want to take all this negative energy that we have right now and try to turn it into something positive.” She urged listeners to follow social distancing and quarantine guidance and stay home when possible.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike noted it has been 10 months since the first COVID-19 case was identified in Illinois and the first known person-to-person transmission was logged in the state. Since that point, she said, health care professionals have worked around the clock to learn about the virus and share information with the public.

She said people came together to limit the spread of the virus in the first wave of April and May.

“When states across the United States and even some countries around the world began the stay-at-home orders, we all wanted to do whatever we could to prevent additional sickness and deaths,” she said. “And it worked. And the number of cases decreased, as well as the number of hospitalizations, as well as the number of deaths. They decreased dramatically.”

But now, Ezike said, amid a surging second wave, that support has faded.