 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois reports another 68 COVID-19 deaths, most since June 17
0 comments

Illinois reports another 68 COVID-19 deaths, most since June 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 68 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the highest one-day total since June 17 as hospitalizations once again pushed second-wave highs.

The state also reported 6,516 new cases of COVID-19 among 82,435 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 7.9%, which drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 8.2%.

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson and Williamson counties Tuesday

As of Monday evening, Illinois hospitals reported 3,594 beds were in use by COVID-19 patients statewide, an increase of 223 from the day before and the highest amount in use since May 28.

Of those patients, 755 were in intensive care beds, which was an increase of 33 from the day prior, the highest since June 5. There were 326 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 28 from the day prior and the highest one-day total since June 16.

Thus far, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 9,878, with 430,018 confirmed cases among more than 7.9 million test results reported since the pandemic began.

For all regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, positivity rates continue to trend upward. Region 1, which includes northwest Illinois from Winnebago County to the state’s western border, had a positivity rate of 15.3%, the highest of all regions.

Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, Region 5 in Southern Illinois and Region 6 in east-central Illinois all had positivity rates of 9.9%, while the rest of the regions were above 10%.

Increased mitigation measures are triggered when a region is above 8% for three days, and all 11 regions are scheduled to be under such mitigations — which include closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service — as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 149 1 76
Franklin 1179 12 668
Gallatin 145 2 90
Hamilton 167 2 141
Hardin 59 0 40
Jackson 1703 26 1482
Jefferson 1127 44 918
Johnson 438 0 260
Massac 173 2 92
Perry 508 16 389
Pope 43 1 22
Pulaski 245 1 187
Randolph 1441 18 1273
Saline 752 13 379
Union 815 21 524
Williamson 2206 64 1319
White 336 6 202

jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Unit 5 students return for classes during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News