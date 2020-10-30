Illinois restaurants push back as 10th region placed under mitigations

At that time, based on the number of daily new cases and the rate of viral spread, it appeared that the COVID-19 pandemic was tapering off in Illinois. But since late August, cases have begun surging again and regions across the state have been placed back under resurgence mitigation measures.

By Sunday, when those mitigations take effect in Region 3, which includes the Springfield and Quincy areas and several other counties in west-central Illinois, Toia said 90% of the state’s bars and restaurants will be closed to indoor service. And that percentage will grow on Monday when restrictions take effect in Region 6.

“Fifty-five percent of Illinois operators say it's unlikely their restaurants will be open if the current conditions are still in place in the next six months,” Toia said. “The most conservative estimates say that a minimum of 20% of our restaurants will close down here in the state of Illinois. That means we will lose over 120,000 jobs.”

Pritzker, meanwhile, said he sympathizes with the restaurant industry, but he insisted the measures he is taking are the best way to control the spread of the disease.

“All I can say is that I am going to fight this virus,” he said. “We have got to get these numbers down, and do you know why? So we can reopen the bars and restaurants.”