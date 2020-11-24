Illinois Senate committee grills Veterans’ Affairs officials on LaSalle home outbreak

He questioned IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia, a former member of the Illinois House of Representatives.

“This is what's frustrating to me, Director (Chapa LaVia). Your legislative liaison sent an email to the senators on this committee and I appreciate the update. But that email talked about the sense of urgency in the sense of trying to do everything that could be done to ensure the safety. But the actions don't seem to match the rhetoric,” Schimpf, R-Waterloo, said.

“So, the two questions are, when was Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker notified about this, did he give any guidance and then why again was it not until Nov. 12 that we had IDPH personnel on site?”

Chapa LaVia said she personally did not speak to Pritzker but he was aware of the outbreak.

Chapa LaVia, who served as a First Lieutenant in the Illinois Army National Guard, also pushed back against the charge that the IDVA officials should have moved more quickly to respond to the LaSalle outbreak.

“But I feel that our staff moved as quickly as they could,” she said. “I feel that we've tried to move as swiftly as possible ... And we have always been in contact with IDPH with each and every step we take, to make sure we're doing the proper protocol and procedures.”