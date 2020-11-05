Illinois smashes one-day COVID-19 case record with 9,935 as death toll surpasses 10K

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 10,000 Thursday as the number of new confirmed cases smashed a one-day record by more than 2,000.

The 9,935 new cases were accompanied by 97 COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday, the most since 116 deaths were reported on June 4. The 86,015 test results reported made for a one-day positivity rate of 11.6% and drove the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate to 9.1%.

Neither of those numbers had been that high since mid-May.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to surge as well, with 3,891 beds in use by those reported to have the disease. That’s the highest amount since May 21.

Of those patients, 772 were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of four from the day prior, while 343 were on ventilators, an increase of 16 from the day prior.

That left about 32% of beds and 31% of ICU beds available throughout the state, along with 73% of ventilators. Health officials, however, have said that regions 1-6, which include all that do not directly touch or include Cook County, could see bed or staff shortages sooner because those regions are already meeting or passing the highs they saw in the first wave.