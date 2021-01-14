Illinois' statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

SPRINGFIELD — The statewide seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate decreased slightly on Thursday to 6.8%, remaining below 8% for a sixth consecutive day.
The rate dropped from 7.3% the day prior. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,652 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 88 deaths. The state has reported 1,052,682 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 17,928 deaths across the state’s 102 counties.
The state reported 118,036 test results over the previous 24 hours, more than 40,000 more than in Wednesday’s report and the most since Friday, Jan. 8.
The state has now reported 14.4 million test results since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday night, there were 3,511 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and 742 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of seven from the day prior. That left 23.2% of ICU beds available in the state.
There were 382 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four from the day prior.
As of Wednesday night, approximately 972,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been reported delivered to the state. Of the total delivery, 704, 225 doses were delivered to private and public health providers across the state’s 102 counties.
The remaining 268,525 doses were allocated for the federally mandated Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities.
While some communities have been able to transition into the next phase of vaccine distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not yet determined when the next phase will be statewide.
Pritzker is expected to make a formal announcement this week as to when the entire state can begin vaccinating in Phase 1B.
Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents, is still continuing. But some counties have started vaccinating in Phase 1B, which includes non-health care essential workers and residents over the age of 65.
In Southern Illinois, Jackson County Health Department and the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced Thursday they are beginning to vaccine community members who are included in Phase 1B. Those include people 65 or older or frontline essential workers. According to Jackson County Health Department, frontline essential workers are defined as: first responders, corrections, education (PK-12 only), daycare, postal service, manufacturing, agriculture and food production (not to be confused with food service, which is included in Phase 1C), grocery stores and public transit.
In Jackson County, vaccine appointments may be made at jchdonline.org. JCHD will be posting weekly vaccine updates on Fridays on its website, Facebook and Twitter, as well as through the alert system through nixle.com. In Franklin and Williamson counties, appointments may be made at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov. On Thursday, the health department posted on its Facebook page that staff is attempting to resolve an issue with that link. Visit facebook.com/bicountyhealth for updates.
Southern Seven Health Department has a registry on its website, southern7.org, where residents in the seven counties it covers can sign up to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Approximately 414, 296 vaccines had been administered statewide, including 51,891 vaccines administered for long-term care facilities, as of Wednesday night. Health care providers have up to 72 hours after administering a vaccination to report the data according to federal guidelines, so the number of vaccines reported administered lags behind the number of vaccines reported distributed.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,703 doses.
— The Southern staff contributed.