Illinois' statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

The remaining 268,525 doses were allocated for the federally mandated Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities.

While some communities have been able to transition into the next phase of vaccine distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not yet determined when the next phase will be statewide.

Pritzker is expected to make a formal announcement this week as to when the entire state can begin vaccinating in Phase 1B.

Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents, is still continuing. But some counties have started vaccinating in Phase 1B, which includes non-health care essential workers and residents over the age of 65.

In Southern Illinois, Jackson County Health Department and the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced Thursday they are beginning to vaccine community members who are included in Phase 1B. Those include people 65 or older or frontline essential workers. According to Jackson County Health Department, frontline essential workers are defined as: first responders, corrections, education (PK-12 only), daycare, postal service, manufacturing, agriculture and food production (not to be confused with food service, which is included in Phase 1C), grocery stores and public transit.