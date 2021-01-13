Illinois' statewide positivity rate drops for fifth straight day Wednesday

“By operating with consistent and meaningful mitigations throughout the holiday season, Illinois saved lives, brought down community risk and set ourselves up to reduce these mitigations in a way that’s both safe and smart,” Pritzker tweeted on Tuesday.

According to IDPH, a region must experience a positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days, have greater than 20% available intensive care units and hospital bed availability, and declining COVID hospitalizations for seven of the 10 days in order to be moved out of Tier 3 mitigations.

The regions that are not meeting the metrics are Region 4, which includes the Metro East region in southwestern Illinois; Region 6 in east central Illinois; as well as Regions 9, 10 and 11 which include Boone and Lake counties, suburban Cook County, and the city of Chicago.

Earlier this week, IDPH launched a new webpage that tracks the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations around the state, while IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike received her first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

IDPH announced Wednesday that a total of 384,658 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state to date.