Illinois tops 3 million vaccines administered as Pritzker announces awareness campaign

In a Senate committee hearing Thursday, state Comptroller Susana Mendoza expressed optimism that large-scale outdoor events such as the Illinois State Fair could resume with safety measures in place as soon as this summer, with indoor events like conventions to follow as early as the fall.

Under Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois guidelines, events of 50 people or more are not currently allowed. Phase 5, which allows for some large-scale gatherings with safety guidelines in place, is triggered pending “widespread availability” of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

Pritzker said he could not project when large-scale events could be held again, but said the decision to move into the next phase of reopening will be made after taking into consideration vaccination numbers, local transmission numbers and guidance from public health experts.

“This virus doesn’t seem to have a schedule, and we know that when we’ve seen the numbers come down before, there may be something that causes them to go back up again,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said continued commitment to following public health guidelines would be key to moving forward on a gradual reopening effort and decreasing community spread of the virus.

“I’m very pleased with what we’re doing to keep people healthy and safe in the state,” Pritzker said. “We’re going to try to make sure that we’re moving the economy forward as we’re bringing down the COVID caseload.”