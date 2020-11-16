Judge finds Pritzker acted lawfully to mandate health guidance for schools

Her decision, issued verbally from the bench, finds that the governor’s executive orders regarding schools were issued lawfully, and the state agencies lawfully issued the guidance contained in those orders.

She also cited a 2nd District Appellate Court decision issued earlier this month that ruled Pritzker has the power under state law to issue successive disaster proclamations.

That decision stemmed from a case involving a Kane County restaurant that sued the state over the indoor dining ban, which was imposed last month to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid rising cases and hospitalizations. A Kane County judge ordered the restaurant could stay open, and the state appealed his order to the 2nd District Appellate Court, which reversed the judge’s order.

The 2nd District Appellate Court’s decision, in FoxFire Tavern v. Jay Robert Pritzker et al., was initially issued as a ruling that could not be cited as precedent.

The Attorney General’s Office, however, asked the court to publish the opinion in order for it to be used as precedent in similar cases.

Unlike Grischow’s decision on the temporary restraining order, the ruling on Monday addressed the substance of each side’s legal arguments.