Judge: Illinois municipalities exempt from Election Day ‘holiday’

SPRINGFIELD — A Sangamon County judge has ruled local units of government are exempt from a law the General Assembly passed this year declaring the Nov. 3 general election as a state holiday and requiring all government offices to be closed that day, unless they are used as polling places or for other election-related services.

Lawmakers passed that measure during their special session in May as a way to protect public safety during the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, it was intended to allow schools, colleges and universities to be used as polling places without exposing students to members of the public who might be carrying the virus.

The Illinois Municipal League, a nonprofit advocacy group that represents local governments, filed suit in July seeking a declaratory judgment stating that the law did not apply to its members. The case was filed on behalf of village of Bolingbrook, in Will and DuPage counties, and Southern View, in Sangamon County, against the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The plaintiffs challenged a portion of the law that reads, “All government offices, with the exception of election authorities, shall be closed unless authorized to be used as a location for election day services or as a polling place.”