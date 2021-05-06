Judge vacates nationwide eviction moratorium, doesn’t impact Illinois

“The immediate effect of this ruling would be in states and localities that do not have eviction restrictions of their own,” Steadman said.

Steadman said the specific terms of the CDC-issued moratorium do not affect Illinois because the Illinois moratorium is stricter.

Michelle Gilbert, legal director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing, said the CDC’s eviction moratorium specifically excludes states or municipalities that enact the same or greater level of public health protections than the CDC order.

A very significant difference between Illinois’ moratorium and the CDC’s is that Illinois requires that the landlord deliver a blank declaration form, Gilbert said.

“That seems insignificant like, ‘well you can just print it off the internet.’ But for tenants who don't know that there's a declaration requirement, the fact that the landlord has to give it to the tenant and has to go to the tenant five days in advance of giving a notice of termination is really important, because it's a mechanism for tenants to learn about their right to complete the declaration,” Gilbert said.