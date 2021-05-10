LaSalle investigation prompts legislation strengthening inspectors general

Mehlbrech contributed to the ineffective communication and lack of training, according to the report, which noted she initially held brief meetings one to three times daily to inform the staff of the changing policies within the home.

But these meetings did not contain in-service training and they stopped entirely during the summer. In addition, the report states, Mehlbrech did not hold any meetings with nurses.

Mehlbrech was “rarely seen at the home and often remained in her office,” according to the report.

When Mehlbrech’s interim replacement, Anthony Vaughn, arrived, one staff member told him, “I’m glad you’re here, because I haven’t talked to Angela in six months,” according to the report.

Witnesses interviewed for the report described Chapa LaVia as “not a hands-on or engaged day-to-day Director.” They also said that her chief of staff, Tony Kolbeck, managed the agency and handled the day-to-day operations. Kolbeck has also since resigned from the department.

Chapa LaVia, who is a former state representative and an Illinois Army National Guard veteran, told investigators that she would consider sitting for an interview with the inspector general if she received questions in advance.