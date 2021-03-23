Lawmaker looks to lift ban on inmate voting

Their right to vote is only restored once they have been released or paroled from prison.

Simply repealing that law, however, would not, by itself, restore the right to vote for inmates because Article 3, Section 2 of the Illinois Constitution also prohibits prison inmates from voting.

Per the constitution, “A person convicted of a felony, or otherwise under sentence in a correctional institution or jail, shall lose the right to vote, which right shall be restored not later than upon completion of his sentence.”

Still, voting rights advocates said it was important to begin the process by repealing the statute.