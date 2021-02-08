Lawmakers, advocates aim to address racial disparities among older Illinoisans

However, there is a digital divide along racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines regarding who has the internet access for telehealth. Approximately 20% of Illinoisans over 50 do not have broadband or internet access, with Black and Hispanic residents having the lowest rates of access.

As part of their recommendations for expanding access, the Disrupt Disparity Initiative is calling for the Illinois Broadband Advisory Board, to which members are appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, to reflect the multicultural makeup of the state. The board oversees the $420 million Connect Illinois program enacted by the Pritzker administration to expand broadband connectivity throughout the state by 2024.

AARP currently has a member on that board.

Today, over a third of Illinois residents are age 50 or over. Like much of the U.S., the state’s population is getting older, with those over 50 being a larger share of the population than in decades past. It’s also becoming more ethnically diverse.

The Disrupt Disparities initiative is embarking on a multi-year effort with lawmakers and government agencies to “create systemic policy changes on behalf of, and with, older adults of color.” The initiative is hosting a summit with the Illinois Department on Aging on April 26 and 27.