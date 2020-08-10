Lawsuit seeks $450 million payment to ratepayers from ComEd, Madigan

Previously, ComEd would have to present proposed electricity delivery fees to the Illinois Commerce Commission, which would then conduct “hearings comparable to judicial proceedings in which ComEd had to prove both the reasonableness and justness of its proposed rates,” according to a court document. This system was used for almost a century.

Once the act became law, utility companies could “avoid” that process and use a formula dictated by statute “that spits out automatic rates annually,” according to the filing. This authority expires at the end of 2022 unless the General Assembly renews it before then.

Due to the change, electricity rates ComEd charges customers jumped by 35% over the past nine years, the group argued in their lawsuit.

Those costs increased another 4% with the implementation of zero emission credit fees. ComEd and Exelon lobbied for the passage of the Future Energy Jobs Act in 2016, which included the charge, because it provided “massive subsidies” to the two nuclear power plants it owns in the Quad Cities and Clinton.

The lawsuit alleges that in exchange for his help passing those legislative measures, Madigan wanted “ghost-payroll jobs” for his allies. At least 15 such associates were paid by ComEd through other contractors for jobs for which they did little to no work.