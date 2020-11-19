Madigan on hot seat as confidant, 3 others indicted in ComEd bribery scheme

Southern Illinois legislators respond

Southern Illinois legislators Reps. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, Dave Severin, R-Benton, and Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, issued a joint statement Thursday calling on hearings of the Special Investigative Committee to resume.

"There is a standing committee in the House called the Special Investigating Committee. We believe it is time for the Committee’s chairman, State Rep. Chris Welch and his Democratic colleagues on the Committee to recognize that the people of Illinois, top Democrats, and yes, the Federal government deserve answers from Speaker Madigan regarding the rampant corruption that has taken place under the capitol dome throughout his tenure," the statement read in part. "The committee should reconvene its meetings and investigation immediately."

The joint statement also calls on Madigan to resign from his post as House speaker and from the Illinois House of Representatives.