May is Older Americans Month (OAM), during which communities throughout the country celebrate and honor their older population by acknowledging the achievements of older Americans, combatting aging myths, and improving senior living through state-funded programs.

“Our seniors are the backbone of Illinois — and they deserve to live with autonomy and dignity,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker in statement proclaiming May Older Americans month for Illinois. “My administration remains committed to making sure elders have every opportunity to thrive in their own communities. I’m proud to have signed a proclamation declaring May as Older Americans Month here in Illinois — for our mothers, our fathers, our aunts and uncles, our grandparents, and the adults we all looked up to as children.”

One of the main purposes of OAM is to dispel the myths about aging and to highlight the importance, and dignity, of older Illinoisans.

"Combating ageist beliefs and empowering older adults to thrive in their communities are core priorities of the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), which funds and administers older adult services in Illinois. During Older Americans Month, the Pritzker administration is reinforcing its commitment to supporting the health and well-being of older Illinoisans through programs that address social isolation, improve nutrition access, provide family caregiver support or professional in-home care, and more," the press office for the Illinois government said.

This year, the theme of OAM is "Aging Unbound," which will explore diverse experiences of aging and explore ways local communities can combat aging myths.

In honor of OAM, the National Institute on Aging has published a list of myths about aging, a few of which are sampled here.

Myth: "Depression and loneliness are normal in aging adults," the National Institute of Aging said in an article called "10 Myths About Aging."

"As people age, some may find themselves feeling isolated and alone. This can lead to feelings of depression, anxiety, and sadness. However, these feelings are not a normal part of aging as growing older can have many emotional benefits, such as long-lasting relationships with friends and family and a lifetime of memories to share with loved ones. In fact, studies show that older adults are less likely to experience depression than young adults. So, when should you be concerned? It’s important to remember that older adults with depression may have less obvious symptoms or be less likely to discuss their feelings. Depression is a common and potentially serious mood disorder, but there are treatments that are effective for most people," the NIH said.

It is important to seek professional help immediately if you suspect a loved one or yourself to be going through aging-related depression.

Myth: "Older adults should take it easy and avoid exercise so they don't get injured," the NIH said.

"As you age, you may think exercise could do more harm than good, especially if you have a chronic condition. However, studies show that you have a lot more to gain by being active — and a lot to lose by sitting too much. Often, inactivity is more to blame than age when older people lose the ability to do things on their own. Almost anyone, at any age and with most health conditions, can participate in some type of physical activity. In fact, physical activity may help manage some chronic conditions. Exercise and physical activity are not only great for your mental and physical health, but can help keep you independent as you age. Tai Chi and similar mind and body movement practices have been shown to improve balance and stability in older adults and this can help maintain independence and prevent future falls," the NIH said in their article.

Local gyms, like the John A. Logan Fitness Center, are a great place for seniors to stay active and workout alongside friendswho don't let age get in the way of living a life to the fullest.

Myth: "Older adults can't learn new things," the NIH said.

"Not true! Older adults still have the ability to learn new things, create new memories, and improve their performance in a variety of skills. While aging does often come with changes in thinking, many cognitive changes are positive, such as having more knowledge and insight from a lifetime of experiences. Trying and learning new skills may even improve cognitive abilities. For example, one study found that older adults who learned quilting or digital photography had improved memory. Seeking out new social connections with others and engaging in social activities, such as a dance class or book club, can keep your brain active and may also boost your cognitive health," the NIH article said.

The Southern Illinois Learning in Retirement (SILIR) program is a local option where senior citizens can come together and learn a variety of subjects in a low-pressure environment with their peers, while also providing a social good as well.

In addition to combating harmful aging myths, government agencies are also combating the harmful health and social effects aging has on older people by providing millions of dollars in the state budget for medical, nutrition, senior services, and outreach programs.

“Historic investments in our agency’s budget will help ensure the best quality of life for older Illinoisans at every stage of their aging journey,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “As we celebrate Older Americans Month, I’m thrilled to also celebrate our state’s commitment to supporting older adults as they take charge of their health, explore new opportunities and activities, and focus on independence.”

In addition to the IDoA's programs like the Community Care Program (CCP), which helps seniors remain in their own home entering their golden years, by providing in-home service, adult day service, and emergency home response service, among other things, the IDoA also has programs like the Illinois Care Connections, which combats social isolation through providing older people technology device bundles, like tablets and Wi-Fi hotspots.

"To date, more than 3,000 tablet bundles have been distributed, and the program continues to accept referrals. In FY 22, 62% of recipients reported less loneliness after receiving their bundle, and 93% reported being satisfied or highly satisfied with the program," the Illinois State press release reported. This program was initiated in the wake social isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw a marked increase in senior citizen loneliness, as more and more elderly were forced to self-isolate from their family members who may have been exposed to the virus.

Aging presents many social, health, and psychological challenges, but through social outreach programs and dispelling harmful myths, older Americans not only can age gracefully but also can continue to live life to the fullest, even into their golden years, unbound by aging.