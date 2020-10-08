Metro East nearing lifted virus mitigations; new state unemployment claims rise 23%

SPRINGFIELD — Region 4 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan saw its test positivity rate dip again Thursday, putting it one day away from having mitigations lifted if the downward trend continues.

The region, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border near St. Louis, saw its rate dip to 6.1%, the second day below a 6.5% threshold that will allow the state to re-enter Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan.

That would allow for indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars, activities that have not been allowed in the region since early September. Mitigations kick in when a region sees three days above 8% and can be lifted when a region is below 6.5% for three days.

The same mitigations are now in place in Region 1 of the plan, which includes the northwest part of the state from Winnebago County to the western border. That region had an 8.8% positivity rate as of Monday, according to the most recent data available.

Other regions range from 4.3% to 6.9%.

Statewide, the positivity rate rose to 3.7% as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,059 new confirmed cases among 72,491 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.2% as 32 more virus-related deaths were reported.

