Mitigations lifted in Metro East area; Illinois hospitalizations rise

“All of this takes place in a landscape where Illinois is continuously increasing our ability to test for and monitor this virus: We are now pushing an average of nearly 60,000 tests a day — and we surpassed 6 million tests to date,” he said in a statement. “There is testing available to you if you need it. If you were potentially in contact with a COVID-19 case, if you’re feeling unwell, or if you just want to check in, you are able to get a test at no cost.”

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide over the previous 24 hours out of 71,599 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.9%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Oct. 2-8 stood at 3.8%, marking a fifth straight day of increases.

Hospitalizations for the virus continue to push heights not seen since June. As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 — the first time that metric exceeded 1,800 since June 18. Of those, 395 patients were in intensive care units — a number reached only once since June 29 — and 153 of those patients were on ventilators.