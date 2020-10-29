Mitigations triggered in 9th of Illinois' 11 regions as COVID-19 rages

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Pritzker said it is often impossible to pinpoint where people were when they caught COVID-19, “what we can tell is if you have multiple cases that were in a certain place at a certain time,” which could point to an outbreak.

Dr. Emily Landon, an associate professor of medicine and the executive medical director for infection prevention and control at University of Chicago Medicine, said masks are proven to be effective in fighting the spread of COVID-19, but “bars and restaurants are one of the few places where people congregate and they can't really wear a mask and eat and drink.”

“Shutting down bars and restaurants and putting in mask mandates changed the trajectory of the pandemic in Arizona, Texas, Florida, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Illinois, I could go on,” she said. “This isn't the fault of any particular restaurant. In fact, the proprietors of these places do everything they can to prevent this from happening. But the reality is that a restaurant can be perfectly safe from 6 to 8 p.m. and become a super spreader event from 8 to 10. It all depends on whether or not someone with COVID walks in the door.”

Pritzker said even without contact tracing data, studies show the virus is more likely to spread in restaurants.