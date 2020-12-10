National Guard sent to help staff at LaSalle, two other veterans homes

Illinois Department of Public Health staff and specialists with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have visited the Quincy site in recent days, Pritzker said.

The veterans home in Manteno has reported three of 169 residents and four staff who are currently positive for COVID-19, according to Pritzker.

He said the Anna Veterans’ Home and the Prince Home, which is a separate facility on the Manteno campus, have not reported any positive cases among residents or staff in their most recent tests.

Earlier this week, Pritzker dismissed the question when he was asked by a reporter whether he has considered accepting help from the National Guard at the state-run veterans’ homes.

On Thursday, Pritzker apologized for being dismissive.

“In retrospect, I had directed every member of my administration to move quickly to respond with every available resource to assist (the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs), and National Guard was asked to be of assistance before I was made aware,” he said.