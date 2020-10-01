New Illinois unemployment claims increase, continued claims decrease

SPRIGNFIELD — The state announced another 2,126 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 virus-related deaths Thursday as new unemployment claims climbed from a week ago.

There were 29,390 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 26, which was an increase of 3,414, or 13%, from the week prior, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. New claims were more than four times higher than the same period a year ago.

Nationally, there were 837,000 initial claims for the same period, a decrease of 36,000 from the week prior.

Continued claims in Illinois decreased by 6% from the week prior, to 502,314, a decrease of more than 34,000 as COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to wreak havoc on the job market.

The new cases of the disease announced Thursday were among 65,615 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.3%. That brought to 3.5% the seven-day rolling average, which remained roughly level for the past two weeks.

The additional deaths — three of which were in persons aged in their 40s or 50s, the rest aged 70 or older — brought the virus-related death toll to 8,696 in the state. There have been 295,440 confirmed cases among more than 5.6 million tests completed.