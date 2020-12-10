New jobless claims surge in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — More than 107,000 Illinois workers filed first-time unemployment claims last week, a 45% increase over the week before as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the state and national economies.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported that there were 107,616 new claims filed during the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 5, up from 75,536 the previous week. That compares to 14,798 initial claims filed during the same period last year.

That increase was part of a nationwide trend as the entire country has experienced record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations due to the pandemic. But the increase in new jobless claims in Illinois was sharper than it was nationally.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, new unemployment claims nationwide rose 32% over the prior week, to 947,504.

The number of people receiving continuing unemployment benefits has also risen. In Illinois, that number went up 14.5%, to 340,919, while nationally it rose 10%, to just under 5.8 million.